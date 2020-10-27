Charlotte Observer Logo
Hurricanes sign defenseman Haydn Fleury to two-year contract

Carolina Hurricanes’ Haydn Fleury (4) waits for a face-off against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes’ Haydn Fleury (4) waits for a face-off against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker AP

The Carolina Hurricanes and defenseman Haydn Fleury have agreed on a new contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Fleury, a former first-round draft pick by Carolina, signed a two-year deal that will pay him an average annual value (AAV) of $1.3 million per season through 2021-22.

Fleury 24, was a restricted free agent who had filed for salary arbitration, and a hearing had been scheduled for next month.

“Haydn made a huge leap in his development last season and established himself as an everyday NHL defenseman,” Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He was very dependable late in the regular season and in the playoffs, and we look forward to him continuing his development into an elite NHL defenseman.”

Fleury, 24, had 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) in 45 games with the Hurricanes last season career highs in goals, assists and points. He scored his first career NHL goal in the Oct. 18, 2019 game at Anaheim.

Fluery was the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and has registered 23 points (4 goals, 19 assists) in 132 career NHL games. He also helped the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL to the 2019 Calder Cup championship.

The Canes still have an arbitration hearing set with forward Warren Foegele for Nov. 4. Contract negotiations continue.

