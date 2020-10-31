Charlotte Observer Logo
New York City FC faces New York after shutout win

The Associated Press

New York Red Bulls (8-8-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (10-8-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Toronto FC 1-0, New York City FC hosts New York.

New York City FC is 11-8-3 against Eastern Conference teams. New York City FC has a league-leading 130 shots on goal, averaging 6.2 per game.

The Red Bulls are 8-8-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 25 goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Medina leads New York City FC with four goals. Keaton Parks has two goals over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

Daniel Royer has four goals and two assists for New York. Brian White has three goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, 7.2 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

New York: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Heber (injured), James Sands (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

New York: Patrick Seagrist (injured).

