Carolina Hurricanes sign Warren Foegele to one-year contract

Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele (13) celebrates his goal on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. AP

The Carolina Hurricanes and forward Warren Foegele have agreed on a one-year, $2.15 million contract, the team said Sunday.

Foegele had a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Nov. 4 but was able to reach a deal.

“Warren has shown improvement each year of his professional career,” president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “We expect him to continue to develop and enhance his role on our team.”

Foegele, 24, set career highs in goals (13), assists (17), points (30) and average time on ice (13:43) in 68 games last season. He was tied for fifth in the NHL in shorthanded goals (3).

Foegele played in all eight of the Hurricanes’ postseason games, scoring the series-clinching goal in Game 3 of the Qualifying Round against the New York Rangers.

The Canes earlier signed defenseman Haydn Fleury, also avoiding arbitration.