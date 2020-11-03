Bucs activate Antonio Brown from reserve/suspended list

Antonio Brown has been activated from the reserve/suspended list and is set to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time on Wednesday.

The Bucs signed the former Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England receiver last week and expect him to make his debut with his team when the Bucs (6-2) host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the season for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday he’s not sure how much Brown will play this week, but that he’ll definitely have a role in the game plan.

“It really depends on how the game goes. If we’re successful with the package that we put him in, we’ll probably run it more,” Arians said.

“It could be 10 plays, it could be 35 plays,” the coach added. “I wouldn’t anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we’ll just see how it goes.”

To make room on the roster for Brown, the Bucs waived wide receiver Cyril Grayson.

In other moves, offensive lineman John Molchon was signed to the practice squad and running back Kenjon Barner was activated from the reserve/suspended list to the practice squad.

Guard Zack Bailey and running back Aca’Cedric Ware were released from the practice squad.