UNC scores 56 points in blowout win over Duke, led by Sam Howell and Javonte Williams

This time around, the Victory Bell never came close to changing hands. Not that North Carolina minded.

A week after all but losing their ACC football championship hopes, the Tar Heels took care of business early and often against rival Duke in a bounce-back, blow-out 56-24 win Saturday afternoon at Wallace Wade Stadium.

And with quarterback Sam Howell dicing up another secondary, running back Javonte Williams logging another four touchdowns and UNC’s defense allowing its fewest points since September, it was quite the contrast from 2019 — when the Tar Heels needed a last-second Chazz Surratt goal-line interception to sneak by the Blue Devils, 20-17.

This one was over almost from start, as UNC (5-2, 5-2 ACC) scored more points (21) and touchdowns (three) in the first quarter than it did in all of last year’s win. The Tar Heels racked up 573 total yards — their fifth consecutive game with at least 536, the longest streak in school history per records dating back to 1971.

In a quirk emblematic of Duke’s gamelong struggles, UNC also started its opening possession at the 50 after the Blue Devils (2-6, 1-6 ACC) booted the opening kickoff out of bounds and were then whistled for a 15-yard personal foul penalty. Williams, a junior running back, scored his first of his four first-half touchdowns (two-yard catch, four-yard run, 32-yard run, 33-yard run) to cap off that drive.

He left Durham with 17 total touchdowns to his name in 2020 — the most in the country and four ahead of Alabama’s Najee Harris (14), whose team was off this week.

Howell cruised to another efficient day: 18-of-27 passing, 235 yards, three touchdowns and one second-half interception. That added to a scorching five-game run in which the sophomore has completed 67.8% of his passes, set a career high in single-game passing yardage (443) while averaging 312.2 a game and has thrown 14 touchdowns against two picks.

The fact UNC is a mere 3-2 in those games, with bad losses to unranked Florida State and Virginia teams on the road, is more a nod to its inconsistent defense, which allowed 41 points to the Cavaliers, and special teams, which doomed UNC early against FSU.

But the Tar Heels didn’t have any of those issues Saturday.

Although Duke’s Chase Brice-quarterbacked offense broke off a few big plays — wide receiver Eli Pancol and running back Mataeo Durant both had long rushing touchdowns; the team had 411 total yards — the Tar Heels held strong when it mattered.

When Durant ripped off a 28-yard run in the first quarter, for example, UNC corner Dae Dae Hollins intercepted Brice three plays later — the sophomore defender’s first career pick — and returned it 43 yards to set up the offense for a short touchdown and 28-0 lead.

And when Brice hit Deon Jackson out of the backfield for a 47-yard gain and into scoring range in the second quarter, UNC — leading 35-7 — promptly forced Duke into a fourth and 11 at the 29, which it failed to convert.

After running out to a 42-10 lead in the first half, UNC took its foot off the gas in the second. The Tar Heels scored just twice more — a Howell-to-Dazz Newsome pass and Michael Carter run — as Ben Kiernan logged his first punt since Oct. 24 (two games ago) and both teams phased in younger players. For Duke, that included reserve quarterback Gunnar Holmberg, who replaced Brice.

The Blue Devils had a few second-half highlights, including safety Michael Carter II picking off Howell and Jordan Waters’ short rushing touchdown. But it was a mostly forgettable day — and a far cry from last year’s epic rivalry game — for coach David Cutcliffe and company.

The Tar Heels, meanwhile, impressed in their first week as an unranked team after rising as high as No. 5 last month and set themselves up for a potential sweep of the ACC’s other North Carolina schools, when they host a talented Wake Forest team next Saturday at noon.

They also remained in contention for December’s ACC championship game — although their already narrow path will become an even more treacherous one if No. 4 Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Clemson later Saturday in a battle of undefeateds.

For now, though, North Carolina will take solace in its 32-point win and holding onto the still-Carolina blue Victory Bell, which started its day on the visitor’s sideline at Brooks Field and never left.