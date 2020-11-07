The New York Red Bulls take on Toronto FC in conference play

Toronto FC (13-4-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (8-9-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC visits the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play.

The Red Bulls are 8-9-4 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is 4-2-4 when it records a single goal.

Toronto FC is 11-4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Alejandro Pozuelo leads the Eastern Conference with eight assists. Toronto FC has 22 assists.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaku leads New York with three assists. Brian White has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Pozuelo has nine goals and eight assists for Toronto FC this year. Ayo Akinola has three goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.4 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 7-2-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Patrick Seagrist (injured).

Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Pablo Piatti (injured), Marky Delgado (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Alex Bono (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).