Sporting Kansas City takes 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City (11-6-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (5-9-7, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City comes into a matchup against Real Salt Lake after notching two straight shutout wins.

Real Salt Lake is 5-10-5 against Western Conference opponents. Real Salt Lake is 1-4-0 in matches decided by one goal.

Sporting Kansas City is 9-5-2 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting Kansas City has 24 of its 37 goals in the second half of games.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damir Kreilach has eight goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake. Douglas Martinez has two goals over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Alan Pulido has six goals and four assists for Sporting Kansas City this season. Johnny Russell has four goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, 2.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 6-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Giuseppe Rossi (injured), Christopher Garcia (injured), Aaron Herrera.

Sporting Kansas City: Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured).