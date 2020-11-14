Wake Forest at UNC football game-day guide: How to watch, betting line, game notes

North Carolina coach Mack Brown carved out time this week to review the horror that was losses to previously one-win teams in Florida State and Virginia. What he found was a common villain and the proverbial call was coming from inside the house.

Brown said the Tar Heels’ critical mistakes have been the cause of their undoing. And they’ll have to avoid falling into those traps in order to beat a Wake Forest squad that has won four consecutive games entering Saturday’s game in Kenan Stadium.

The Demon Deacons (4-2, 3-2 ACC) lead the ACC in turnover margin with a plus-14 advantage, including 11 interceptions.

The Heels (5-2, 5-2) have lost three fumbles this season, two have come on punts, including the one that led to a Virginia touchdown in their 44-41 loss. UNC quarterback Sam Howell threw a pick-six interception against the Seminoles in that 31-28 loss.

“In both of those games, we have (given up) 21 points, or 17 points of critical errors, and lost both games by three points,” Brown told reporters on a video call. “So we’ve got a play well. It’s about us, it’s not about our opponent.”

How to watch UNC football vs. Wake Forest

The game kicks off at noon and is televised on the ACC Network.

Betting odds: UNC double-digit favorites

North Carolina is favored by 13.5 points. The over/under is 67.

Game notes:

▪ Long time coming Part I: Because of divisions and scheduling policy in the ACC, Carolina and Wake are meeting for the first time since 2015 in a game that will count in the league standings. The Deacs’ 24-18 win over UNC last season was scheduled by the schools, not the league, and did not factor into their ACC record.

▪ As far as penalties go, the good news it the Heels have cut them in half. The bad news is there are still too disruptive. “We were horrible,” Brown said. “We’re just bad now.”

▪ UNC receiver Emory Simmons did not have any receptions the first four games of the seasons. Since starting for an injured-Beau Corrales against N.C. State, Simmons has caught 10 passes in the last three games — including a 51-yarder against Duke last week.

▪ According to Pro Football Focus, Carolina running backs Javonte Williams (28 percent) and Michael Carter (25 percent) rank first and second nationally in highest percentage of runs gaining 10 or more yards.

▪ Wake Forest has caused at least one turnover in 15 consecutive games. The last time the Deacs didn’t cause one was Sept. 21, 2019 against Elon.

▪ Brown’s first win as a head coach came against Wake Forest when he was at Appalachian State in 1983.

▪ Long time coming Part II: The last time UNC won the state’s unofficial Big Four title was also in 2015 when it beat Wake (50-14), Duke (66-31) and N.C. State (45-34) all in the same season. The Deacons won it last season by beating UNC, Duke (39-27) and N.C. State (44-10) — all at home.