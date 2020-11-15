South Carolina fires football coach Will Muschamp

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp heads to check on an injured player during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. AP

South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he's been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason.

The school said in a release Sunday that Muschamp has been “relieved” of his duties with the football program. Athletic director Ray Tanner said first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a former head coach at Colorado State, will take over as interim coach.

The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.

The Gamecocks are 2-5 and lost their third straight game, 59-42, at Ole Miss on Saturday night. South Carolina's defense has given up 1,779 yards and 159 points in those three defeats.

Tanner said he did a thorough assessment of the football program and decided it was time for a change.

“I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward," Tanner said in a statement. "I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”

Muschamp was head coach at Florida from 2011-14 and was fired in November of his final season after an overtime loss to Florida.