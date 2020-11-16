NCAA tournament move means no March Madness at Raleigh’s PNC Arena in 2021

PNC Arena in Raleigh won’t host NCAA Tournament games in 2021 as originally planned.

The NCAA’s decision to hold the entire 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at one site, rather than using the 13 predetermined sites for regionals, sub-regionals and the Final Four, costs Raleigh a signature event on its sports calendar.

PNC Arena had been scheduled to house four first-round games on March 19 and two second-round games on March 21 with N.C. State serving as the host school.

That ended with Monday morning’s announcement that the NCAA is working toward holding the entire 68-team event in Indianapolis. That city is already scheduled to host next year’s Final Four April 3-5.

“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year,” Mitch Barnhart, chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and University of Kentucky athletics director, said in a statement.

Along with Raleigh, other cities that had been planning to host include Dayton, Ohio (for the “First Four” games); Lexington, Kentucky; Providence, Rhode Island; Boise, Idaho; Detroit; Dallas; San Jose, California; and Wichita, Kansas (first- and second-round games); and Minneapolis, Denver, Memphis and New York for the regional semifinals and finals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.