Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Long jump champ Mihambo targets 100 meters at Olympics

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 file photo, Malaika Mihambo, of Germany, celebrates her gold medal in the women's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. World long jump champion Mihambo wants to double up with the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics next summer. “That's definitely the plan for next year. I've noticed that I really like sprinting,” Mihambo told German news magazine Der Spiegel in an interview published Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 but said it would be tough to establish herself as a sprinter.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 file photo, Malaika Mihambo, of Germany, celebrates her gold medal in the women's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. World long jump champion Mihambo wants to double up with the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics next summer. “That's definitely the plan for next year. I've noticed that I really like sprinting,” Mihambo told German news magazine Der Spiegel in an interview published Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 but said it would be tough to establish herself as a sprinter. Hassan Ammar AP
BERLIN

World long jump champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany wants to double up with the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

Mihambo won the world long jump title in Doha last year with a leap of 7 meters 30 centimeters. That was the 12th-best women's outdoor mark in history and best since 2016.

“That's definitely the plan for next year. I've noticed that I really like sprinting,” Mihambo told German news magazine Der Spiegel in an interview published Saturday, but said it would be tough to establish herself as a sprinter.

“In the long jump I'm at the top nationally and alone at my level. In the sprints there are, however, a lot of good girls. And internationally the best in the world are still a long way off."

The 26-year-old Mihambo has sprinted occasionally during her career and set a personal best of 11.21 seconds in the 100 last year. She's previously considered aiming for a spot in Germany's 4x100 relay team.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

High School Sports

He’s friends with Drake? Mikey Williams puts Lake Norman Christian in national spotlight

November 21, 2020 6:00 AM

Sports

Zanardi transferred to Padua hospital 5 months after crash

November 21, 2020 7:58 AM

Sports

Portland and FC Dallas match up to begin playoffs

November 21, 2020 3:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service