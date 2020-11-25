Charlotte Observer Logo
Gayman lifts Abilene Christian past E. Tennessee St. 70-47

The Associated Press

ESTERO, Fla.

Clay Gayman had 17 points off the bench to lead Abilene Christian to a 70-47 win over East Tennessee State on Wednesday in a season opener.

Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian. Kolton Kohl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Reggie Miller had six rebounds.

David Sloan had 11 points for the Buccaneers. Ledarrius Brewer added 10 points. Ty Brewer had seven rebounds.

