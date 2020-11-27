Charlotte Observer Logo
FIFA world rankings

The Associated Press

ZURICH

FIFA world rankings for November (previous position in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1).

2. France (2).

3. Brazil (3).

4. England (4).

5. Portugal (5).

6. Spain (6).

7. Argentina (8).

8. Uruguay (7).

9. Mexico (11).

10. Italy (12).

11. Croatia (9).

12. Denmark (13).

13. Germany (14).

14. Netherlands (15).

15. Colombia (10).

16. Switzerland (16).

17. Chile (17).

18. Wales (20).

19. Poland (18).

20. Senegal (21).

