Woods scores 20 to lead Troy past Western Carolina 66-64

The Associated Press

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Kam Woods had 20 points as Troy defeated Western Carolina 66-64 on Friday.

Woods made two free throws to put Troy ahead 64-58 with 25 seconds left.

Zay Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for Troy (1-0). Nick Stampley added nine rebounds.

Travion McCray had 14 points for the Catamounts (1-1). Mason Faulkner added 13 points and nine rebounds and Matt Halvorsen had 11 points.

