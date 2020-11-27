Sports
Woods scores 20 to lead Troy past Western Carolina 66-64
Kam Woods had 20 points as Troy defeated Western Carolina 66-64 on Friday.
Woods made two free throws to put Troy ahead 64-58 with 25 seconds left.
Zay Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for Troy (1-0). Nick Stampley added nine rebounds.
Travion McCray had 14 points for the Catamounts (1-1). Mason Faulkner added 13 points and nine rebounds and Matt Halvorsen had 11 points.
