Roberts leads Georgia St. over Toccoa Falls 105-60

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Justin Roberts had 23 points as Georgia State romped past Toccoa Falls 105-60 on Friday.

Roberts made 9 of 10 shots, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. He added six assists.

Eliel Nsoseme had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia State (2-0). Corey Allen added 18 points. Evan Johnson had 12 points.

Georgia State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Alex Forde had 18 points for the Eagles. Luke Baham added 13 points. DJ Thompson had 10 points.

