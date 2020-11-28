Charlotte Observer Logo
Georgia Southern beats College of Coastal Georgia 91-79

The Associated Press

STATESBORO, Ga.

Cam Bryant came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Georgia Southern to a 91-79 win over College of Coastal Georgia on Saturday.

Kaden Archie had 14 points for Georgia Southern (2-0). Kamari Brown added 13 points. Elijah McCadden had 13 points.

Jordon Parks had 16 points for the Mariners. Zach Gay added 14 points. Elijah Goodman had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

