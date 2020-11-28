Halvorsen leads W. Carolina past UNC-Asheville 83-81 in OT

Matt Halvorsen scored 21 points as Western Carolina beat UNC-Asheville 83-81 in overtime on Saturday.

Xavier Cork had 16 points, including a tying putback at the buzzer to force overtime at 71-71, as well as three blocks for Western Carolina (2-1). Mason Faulkner added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Travion McCray had 11 points.

Tajion Jones scored 24 points with six rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-2). Jamon Battle added 18 points and 10 rebounds. LJ Thorpe had 12 points and Trent Stephney 11. The Bulldogs were missing starters Devon Baker and Coty Jude for a second game with unspecified minor injuries.

UNC Asheville trailed by 20 early in the second half but fought into a 71-69 lead when LJ Thorpe sank two free throws with 27 seconds remaining in regulation.

Halvorsen missed a layup with five seconds remaining but Cork was there for the tying putback and Western Carolina edged away in OT.

UNC Asheville commited 20 turnovers that Western Carolina turned into 27 points.

