Wolves says Jimenez had surgery for a fractured skull

Players gesture to medical staff after a head clash between Arsenal's David Luiz, bottom left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jiménez had surgery to treat a fractured skull after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during an English Premier League game, the club said Monday.

Jiménez and Luiz collided while jumping for the ball early in Wolves' 2-1 win on Sunday. Jiménez was wheeled off the field wearing an oxygen mask, but Luiz played on with a bandaged head until halftime.

“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital," Wolves said in a statement. “He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery."

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny into the long-term impact of head injuries in soccer. The players' union in England has called for limits on heading the ball in training sessions amid concerns about a possible link to players developing dementia later in life.