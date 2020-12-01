Charlotte Observer Logo
Kirk scores 14 to carry Illinois-Chicago past Valpo 66-50

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Teyvion Kirk had 14 points and 14 assists off the bench to carry Illinois-Chicago to a 66-50 win over Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Braelen Bridges added 12 points, Brian Taylor scored 11, and RayQuawndis Mitchell had 10 for Illinois-Chicago (3-0).

Donovan Clay had 12 points for the Crusaders (0-2). Ben Krikke added 11 points, and Nick Robinson had six rebounds. Mileek McMillan, who scored 18 points in an opening loss to Vanderbilt, finished with two points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

