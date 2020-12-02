Charlotte Observer Logo
Etienne leads Wichita St. past Oral Roberts 85-80

Interim Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown, right, congratulates Tyson Etienne after Etienne scored 26 points in a 85-50 win over Oral Roberts Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Wichita, Kan.
WICHITA, Kan.

Tyson Etienne had a career-high 26 points as Wichita State narrowly defeated Oral Roberts 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Alterique Gilbert had 18 points for Wichita State (1-0). Morris Udeze added 10 points and three blocks. Clarence Jackson had eight rebounds.

Max Abmas scored a career-high 28 points plus eight assists and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Kevin Obanor added 27 points and seven rebounds. Kareem Thompson had eight rebounds.

