Ross carries Pepperdine over Saint Katherine College 94-45

The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif.

Colbey Ross had 26 points, with six 3-pointers, and nine assists as Pepperdine rolled past Saint Katherine College 94-45 on Thursday night.

Kessler Edwards had 18 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (2-1). Kene Chukwuka added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jade' Smith had 11 points.

Cesar Meza had six rebounds for the Firebirds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

