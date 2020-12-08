Charlotte Observer Logo
Late basket by Cole leads St. John’s past Rider

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Vince Cole scored 26 points and Julian Champagnie had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help St. John's beat Rider 82-79 on Tuesday night.

Marcellus Earlington added 16 points and Posh Alexander had eight assists for St. John's (5-1).

Rodney Henderson Jr. had 20 points for the Broncs (0-2). Dwight Murray Jr. added 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Allen Powell had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

