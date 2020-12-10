Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

N. Colorado beats Colorado Christian 87-62 in season opener

The Associated Press

GREELEY, Colo.

Bodie Hume had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Northern Colorado rolled to an 87-62 victory over Colorado Christian on Wednesday night in its season opener.

Hume was 8 of 17 from the floor. Kur Jockuch added 14 points for the Bears (1-0). Sam Masten and Daylen Kountz each had 13 points. Matt Johnson had 10.

Northern Colorado shot 51% (36 of 71) from the floor.

Ross Williams scored 20 points for Colorado Christian. Andy Stafford had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Onyenwere reaches milestone, No. 11 UCLA women beat UCSB

December 10, 2020 12:34 AM

Sports

Titans’ top draft pick on reserve list to deal with issues

December 10, 2020 12:34 AM

Sports

Duke scored 28 points again, Providence beats TCU 79-70

December 10, 2020 12:34 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service