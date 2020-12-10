Morehead St. goes up against Transylvania

Transylvania vs. Morehead State (2-4)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morehead State Eagles are set to battle the Pioneers of Division III Transylvania. The teams last met on Dec. 9, when the Eagles shot 45 percent from the field while holding Transylvania to just 33.3 percent en route to the 77-55 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Morehead State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. De'Von Cooper, Johni Broome, Skyelar Potter and KJ Hunt, Jr. have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team's scoring this year and 58 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LARIMORE: Zach Larimore has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State went 4-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Eagles offense scored 66.4 points per contest in those 11 contests.

