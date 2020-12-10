Bama plays host to Clemson

Clemson (4-0) vs. Alabama (3-1)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Alabama both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a big victory in their last game. Alabama earned an 88-71 win in Asheville over Providence on Dec. 2, while Clemson won 67-51 at home against Maryland on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Aamir Simms is averaging 13 points to lead the way for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.3 points per game. The Crimson Tide have been led by John Petty Jr., who is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over his last three games. He's also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tide have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Alabama has 43 assists on 82 field goals (52.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Clemson has assists on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TIGERS: Clemson has held opposing teams to 50.3 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

