Green, Brandon lead Canisius over Marist 81-72

Malek Green scored 18 points as Canisius topped Marist 81-72 on Friday night in its season opener and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Majesty Brandon added 16 points for the Golden Griffins, while Jordan Henderson chipped in 15.

Jacco Fritz had five assists for Canisius (1-0).

Hakim Byrd had 17 points for the Red Foxes (2-1). Raheim Sullivan added 15 points. Michael Cubbage had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Ricardo Wright, whose 12 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Red Foxes, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

___

