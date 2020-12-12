Sports
UNC at Miami football live updates
No. 20 North Carolina travels to No. 9 Miami for its regular season finale at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown will provide live updates here throughout the day.
Borregales FG: Miami 3, UNC 0.
Miami’s Jose Borregales kicked a 47-yard field goal on the Hurricanes’ opening drive. UNC came up with a big third down stop thanks to Ray Vohasek and Tyrone Hopper to force the kick.
Injury update
UNC cornerback Obi Egbuna is out for the game with a lower body injury.
