Hurricanes sign defenseman Roland McKeown to one-year, two-way contract

Charlotte Checkers Roland McKeown celebrates a goal against the Chicago Wolvesin June 1, 2019 at in Charlotte.. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday they had signed defenseman Roland McKeown to a one-year, two-way contract that will pay him $700,000 on the NHL level or $100,000 on the American Hockey League level this season.

The Canes also have loaned McKeown to Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League.

“Roland had a solid season in the AHL last season and it is important that he get back on the ice to continue his development,” Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “Playing in the Swedish league is a great opportunity for him to do just that.”

McKeown, 24, had 24 points (4 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games and served as team captain for the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers in 2019-20.

McKeown has 84 points in 271 career AHL games with Charlotte. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 4, 2017 at Arizona and has played 10 career NHL games with Carolina.

Chip Alexander
Chip Alexander
