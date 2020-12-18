Cleveland hosts Charlotte for season opener

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers open the season at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cleveland finished 19-46 overall and 11-25 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Cavaliers averaged 106.9 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall and 16-24 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 102.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.6 last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: day to day (finger).