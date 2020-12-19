Charlotte Observer Logo
CSUB takes on Saint Katherine College

The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Saint Katherine College vs. Cal State Bakersfield (2-2)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will be taking on the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Cal State Bakersfield is coming off a 76-66 home win over Idaho in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: De'Monte Buckingham has averaged nine points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Roadrunners. Justin Edler-Davis is also a key contributor, with 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Jesus Hernandez Jr has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield went 3-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Roadrunners put up 66.8 points per matchup across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

