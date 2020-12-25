Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Portland plays Houston in conference matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Portland and Houston meet on Saturday.

Portland finished 35-39 overall and went 21-15 at home a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 20.6 assists per game on 42.2 made field goals last season.

Houston finished 44-28 overall and 28-19 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Rockets averaged 18.9 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second chance points and 28.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (health protocols), Anfernee Simons: out (hamstring).

Rockets: John Wall: day to day (contract tracing), Kenyon Martin Jr.: out (self isolating), Jae'Sean Tate: out (contract tracing), Ben McLemore: out (self isolating), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles), DeMarcus Cousins: day to day (contract tracing).

  Comments  

News

Thursday’s Sports in Brief

December 25, 2020 1:49 AM

Sports

Hunter Henry on COVID-19 list and likely out for Chargers vs. Broncos

Sports

LeBron James has an appreciation for Luka Doncic’s play and Christmas game

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service