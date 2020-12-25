Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

New York set to play division foe Philadelphia

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on New York for an Atlantic Division matchup.

New York finished 21-45 overall and 2-11 in Atlantic Division games during the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 105.8 points per game last season, 48.6 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

Philadelphia went 43-30 overall and 11-5 in Atlantic Division play during the 2019-20 season. The 76ers shot 46.8% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: day to day (hip), Austin Rivers: out (groin), Omari Spellman: out (right knee).

76ers: None listed.

  Comments  

News

Thursday’s Sports in Brief

December 25, 2020 1:49 AM

Sports

Hunter Henry on COVID-19 list and likely out for Chargers vs. Broncos

Sports

LeBron James has an appreciation for Luka Doncic’s play and Christmas game

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service