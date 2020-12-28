Cleveland faces New York, aims for 4th straight victory

New York Knicks (1-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into a matchup with New York as winners of three straight games.

Cleveland went 19-46 overall and 11-25 at home a season ago. The Cavaliers shot 45.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

New York finished 21-45 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Isaac Okoro: out (foot), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal).

Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: out (hip), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Austin Rivers: out (groin), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (quad), Omari Spellman: out (right knee).