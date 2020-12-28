Nets rest Durant, Irving vs Grizzlies in second of 2 games

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant drives around Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

The Brooklyn Nets are resting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving against Memphis on the second night of their first back-to-back of the season.

The Nets announced that Durant would be out early Monday. Irving wasn't added to the injury report until a few hours later.

Both players are coming off lengthy injury absences. Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season while rehabbing from right Achilles tendon surgery, while Irving was limited to 20 games because of a right shoulder injury.

Coach Steve Nash said the decision to rest Durant was made Sunday night after the Nets lost in Charlotte, their first defeat after two victories to open the season. He played a season-high 36 minutes.

Their absence leaves the Nets without three starters after guard Spencer Dinwiddie partially tore the ACL in his right knee in the third quarter of the game in Charlotte.

The Nets planned to start Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot along with remaining starters Joe Harris and DeAndre Jordan.