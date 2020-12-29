Lillard, Trent shoot Blazers past champion Lakers, 115-107

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, fouls Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroeder (17) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half, and CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers' 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Gary Trent Jr. matched his career high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in the Blazers' second straight win over the Lakers at Staples Center.

LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the NBA champions, who dropped to 2-2 on their season-opening homestand. Dennis Schröder added 24 points, but the Lakers' streak of 59 straight victories when taking a lead into the fourth quarter was snapped.

Anthony Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a tentative return from a one-game absence due to a bruised calf.

Trent took advantage of Carmelo Anthony's absence for more extensive playing time, and went 10 of 14 from the field while finishing two points off his career high.

Los Angeles kept it close with strong games from James and Schröder, who clearly relishes his matchups with Lillard, but their teammates largely struggled on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Lakers made a 15-0 run early in the second half and took a one-point lead into the fourth, but Lillard and McCollum traded big shots down the stretch. Portland finished on a 12-6 spurt.

TIP-INS

Blazers: Anthony and Nassir Little missed the game under the NBA's health protocols. ... Zach Collins sat out with a left ankle injury.

Lakers: Alex Caruso missed the game under the NBA's health protocols. ... Los Angeles got just 23 bench points, led by Montrezl Harrell's nine.

UP NEXT

Blazers: At Clippers on Wednesday.

Lakers: At Spurs on Wednesday.