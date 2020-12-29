Rams place receiver Cooper Kupp on reserve/COVID-19 list

LOS ANGELES — The Rams, who will be without starting quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday in the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, also could be missing leading receiver Cooper Kupp.

The Rams announced Tuesday that Kupp had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rams players had the day off Tuesday and, under NFL protocols, the team cannot divulge whether a player tested positive or was placed on the list as a close contact.

According to a Rams official, if a player tests positive, he is required to be on the list for 10 days and must be asymptomatic for 24 hours before he can return. If they are a high-risk close contact, they must be on the list for five days. If they are medium risk close contact, they are monitored without a specified time regarding a return.

Tuesday's move is another possible distraction and setback for a team that is aiming to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Goff suffered a broken right thumb in last Sunday's 20-9 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks and had surgery Monday. Running back Darrell Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

John Wolford, who has never taken an NFL regular-season snap, will start in Goff's place. Malcolm Brown will start at running back.

Kupp has a team-best 92 catches for 974 yards and three touchdowns. If he does not play against the Cardinals, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds and rookie Van Jefferson would start.

The Rams also announced that they signed quarterback Blake Bortles from the Denver Broncos practice squad.

If Kupp cannot play Sunday he would be the first Rams starter to miss a game because of COVID-19.

Offensive lineman Brian Allen tested positive during spring, and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said he tested positive during summer.

Several reserves and practice squad players have been placed on and subsequently come off the reserve/COVID-19 list, most recently offensive lineman Bobby Evans.