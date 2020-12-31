Canes season starts soon, but fans have fewer ways to watch. Here are the options.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov of Russia (37) celebrates with teammates Ryan Dzingel (18), Jordan Martinook (48) and Dougie Hamilton (19) after Svechnikov scored the game winning goal against Minnesota during overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. Carolina won 4-3 in overtime AP

When the Carolina Hurricanes NHL season starts on Jan. 14, local hockey fans will have fewer ways to watch the games.

Fox Regional Sports Networks, which include Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Carolinas, have long broadcast the Hurricanes’ NHL games, as well as the Charlotte Hornets’ NBA games and Atlanta Braves’ MLB games on Fox Sports Southeast.

But Fox RSNs are no longer available on popular streaming services like Sling, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV, because of lapsed contracts with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which acquired 21 Fox RSNs from Disney in 2019.

With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping fans out of the stands for home games, that leaves fans with only one streaming option, or going back to cable or satellite.

So if you’re a cord-cutter intent on sticking to streaming, AT&T TV NOW is currently your only option.

What happened to the Fox RSNs?

YouTube TV and Sinclair argued over their contract for most of 2020, making the breakup official in late summer.

In October, negotiations broke down with Hulu Live TV, meaning Fox RSNs were off of the two largest streaming services in the country. Smaller streaming services Sling and FuboTV also ended contracts with Sinclair in 2020.

It’s always possible that Sinclair and the streaming services will work things out, but in early December, Sinclair also announced it intends to rebrand its Fox RSNs under the Bally name (Bally, as in Bally Casinos), with the goal of offering a “direct-to-consumer” product. Of course, that hasn’t happened yet, and no timetable for that has been announced.

(Incidentally, Sinclair reported an estimated $4.2 billion impairment loss during the third quarter of 2020, attributing the loss in part to YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV dropping the Fox RSNs.)

How to watch Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Carolinas

In the meantime, local fans will have to make some decisions about what they’re willing to do to watch Hurricanes, Hornets and Braves games.

The current options are Spectrum on cable, AT&T TV (a cable-internet hybrid), AT&T TV NOW streaming service or DirecTV satellite.

Fans can also check which providers carry their local Fox RSN by ZIP code here.

Below are more details about each available option.

Watch Fox Regional Sports Networks on cable

▪ If you don’t mind subscribing to traditional cable, you can get the Fox RSNs on Spectrum, which is owned by Charter. Prices vary depending on where you live, almost down to your ZIP code, and depending on which package you choose. No contract is required.

▪ There’s also AT&T TV, which is an internet-connected TV service that takes the place of U-Verse. This is a sort of hybrid of cable and streaming — it doesn’t require a fiber cable hookup, but it does require a special Google Android-powered box that connects to broadband internet. AT&T TV requires a two-year contract.

Watch Fox Regional Sports Networks on satellite

DirecTV satellite service, owned by AT&T, still has the Fox RSNs. Dish Network does not.

Again, with DirecTV, a two-year contract is required.

Watch Fox Regional Sports Networks on streaming

AT&T TV NOW is AT&T’s live streaming service (it used to be called DirecTV Now). This service currently still has Fox RSNs.

There are several pricing plans, but expect to pay around $65 per month, and $80 per month for the Max package that includes RSNs. There’s no long-term contract commitment.