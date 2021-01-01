No. 16 Michigan tops Maryland 84-73, win streak hits eight

Michigan guard Mike Smith (12) shoots over Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in College Park, Md. Scott was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Freshman Hunter Dickinson had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Franz Wagner scored 19 and No. 16 Michigan remained unbeaten with an 84-73 win over Maryland on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (8-0, 3-0 Big Ten) trailed 54-50 with 15 minutes left before Dickinson scored nine points in a 23-5 run that turned a close, contentious contest into a runaway.

Dickinson went 10 for 11 from the floor and 6 for 7 at the line in reaching a season high in points.

Donta Scott scored 19 for Maryland, Eric Ayala had 16 and Jairus Hamilton added 15. The Terrapins (6-3, 1-3) were trying to build on Monday night’s upset at No. 6 Wisconsin, but didn’t have enough muscle in the middle to handle Dickinson.

NO. 6 WISCONSIN 71, NO. 21 MINNESOTA 59

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Micah Potter had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Wisconsin pas Minnesota.

The Gophers (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) scored a season-low 22 points in the first half with a brutal shooting performance before the Badgers (9-2, 3-1) opened the second half on a 16-5 run. Wisconsin pushed the lead to 26 and Minnesota didn’t get the deficit under 15 points until the final minute.

Trice and Aleem Ford added 14 points apiece for the Badgers.

Gabe Kalscheur led Minnesota with 15 points. Brandon Johnson and Liam Robbins each had 12 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 21 OREGON 82, CALIFORNIA 69

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored 26 points and Oregon extended its winning streak at home to 27 games with a win over California.

It was the seventh straight overall victory for the Ducks (7-1, 2-0 Pac-12), who led by as many as 12 points down the stretch. Oregon has won eight straight against the Golden Bears.

Matt Bradley scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, for Cal (5-5, 0-3).