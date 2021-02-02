Live updates: UNC basketball at Clemson

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) is greeted by teammates Kerwin Walton (24) and Armando Bacot (5) after sinking a basket in the second half against N.C. State on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Davis scored 10 points in the Tar Heels’ victory over N.C. State. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina travels to face Clemson at 7 p.m. in an ACC basketball game Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum on the campus of Clemson. The Tar Heels have won six of their last seven games and are aiming for their second straight road win. The Tigers are a bit of an enigma with wins over Alabama and Florida State, but have lost four of their last five by an average of 24.5 points. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot.

Clemson: Nick Honor, Alex Hemenway, Clyde Trapp, Hunter Tyson, Aamir Simms.