Toronto faces Phoenix on 3-game road skid

Toronto Raptors (1-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-2, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road against Phoenix looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Phoenix went 34-39 overall with a 17-22 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 7.7 steals, 4.0 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

Toronto finished 53-19 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 27-9 on the road. The Raptors averaged 112.8 points per game last season, 18.5 from the free throw line and 41.5 from beyond the arc.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Smith: day to day (ankle), Abdel Nader: day to day (concussion protocol).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).