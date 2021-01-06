Brogdon’s late 3 helps Pacers shake off Rockets, 114-107

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots over Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Houston Rockets 114-107 on Wednesday night.

Justin Holiday added a season-high 20 points for Indiana, winner of two straight. It’s the first time the Pacers have beaten the Rockets at home since January 2017.

John Wall had a season-high 28 points in his fourth game with his new team but James Harden finished with 15. Harden also had 12 assists for Houston, which gave up the final eight points after taking a 107-106 lead.

Brogdon answered with his 3-pointer, Domantas Sabonis' putback with 1:31 to go extended the margin to four and Brogdon sealed the victory by making two free throws with 29.9 seconds left.

Houston has lost two straight.

TIP-INS

Rockets: DeMarcus Cousins had nine points and 10 rebounds in the first half. He didn't score in the second half and finished with 12 rebounds. ... David Nwaba had a season-high 15 points. ... Houston was 8 of 30 on 3s and had 16 turnovers. ... Houston is 1-2 when Harden and Wall are in the lineup together. ... The Rockets are 1-4 when allowing 110 or more points and 0-3 on the road this season. ... F Christian Wood did not play. ... Houston has had at least two players score 20 or more points in all six games.

Pacers: Holiday's first 3-pointer of the game late in the first quarter was his 133rd off the bench for Indiana. That broke a tie with Sam Perkins for No. 7 in the franchise's NBA history. Holiday finished with three 3s. ... Myles Turner had eight blocks, matching his career best for the second time this season. ... Sabonis had 22 points and 12 rebounds, his eighth straight double-double this season. ... Doug McDermott left in the second half with a sprained left ankle and did not return. He scored six points.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Begin a three-game homestand Friday when Orlando comes to town.

Pacers: Will try to win their third straight when Phoenix visits Saturday.