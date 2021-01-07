Hurricanes, Predators to share AHL affiliation with Chicago Wolves this season

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about some strange bedfellows in sports, and here’s another one:

The Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators, both members of the NHL’s new Discover Central Division, will jointly have an American Hockey League affiliation with the Chicago Wolves.

Don Waddell, the Canes president and general manager, announced the agreement Thursday. The Predators will be able to loan players to the Wolves in the 2020-21 AHL season.

“This season presents a unique situation, with NHL teams having taxi squads and some AHL teams opting out,” Waddell said in a statement. “We were able to come to an agreement with the Predators and Wolves that we believe benefits everyone involved. The Wolves have been great partners and we’re thankful for their willingness to work out this agreement.”

Making the arrangement more intriguing is that the Canes and Predators will play each other eight times this season. It’s likely a Canes player will be recalled from the Wolves, play against a Wolves teammate in an NHL game with the Preds, and then both return to be AHL teammates again in Chicago.

NHL teams will be allowed taxi squads this season with four to six players, but it’s possible a teammate-to-foe situation will arise.

The Canes ended their long AHL affiliation with the Charlotte Checkers and signed a three-year deal with Chicago in September 2020. The Checkers have opted out of the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 concerns as have the Milwaukee Admirals, the Predators’ AHL affiliate.

The current Wolves coaching staff, including head coach Ryan Warsofsky, will handle coaching duties, the Canes said.