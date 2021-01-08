Evans lifts No. Louisville past Virginia Tech

Louisville's Hailey Van Lith (10) drives past Virginia Tech's Asiah Jones, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) AP

Dana Evans scored 22 points, including four in the final 1:07, and No. 2 Louisville slipped past Virginia Tech 71-67 on Thursday night.

Evans hit 11 of 22 shots from the floor and made a critical steal in the waning moments for the Cardinals (9-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who survived their toughest test of the season. Hailey Van Lith added 15 points, including two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to seal the win.

Aisha Sheppard had 20 points to lead Virginia Tech (6-3, 1-3). The Hokies rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to take the lead, but couldn’t hold on and lost their third straight.

No. 8 TEXAS A&M 77, No. 10 KENTUCKY 60

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jordan Nixon scored a career-high 19 points to lead Texas A&M.

Aaliyah Wilson scored 18 points and Ciera Johnson had 14, and N’dea Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds to help the Aggies (11-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) match their best start since the 2014-15 season.

Nixon scored A&M’s first 11 points and capped a 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter with two free throws to give the Aggies a 59-47 lead. Kentucky’s Blair Green ended the drought with a 15-foot jumper with to pull the Wildcats within 10 with 7:20 left, but that’s the closest the Wildcats (9-2, 2-1) got.

Rhyne Howard, the reigning SEC player of the year, had 22 points for Kentucky. KeKe McKinney added 12 points.

No. 12 MARYLAND 93, No. 23 MICHIGAN STATE 87

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ashley Owusu and Chloe Bibby each scored 20 points, and Katie Benzan added 19 for Maryland.

The Terrapins led by 13 points early in the fourth quarter before Michigan State cut it to 83-81 with 1:46 left after a 9-0 run. Bibby answered with a three-point play, and Owusu, Benzan and Bibby combined to make 7 of 8 free throws in the final 48 seconds to seal it.

Owusu also had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Diamond Miller scored 14 points and Mimi Collins 13 for Maryland (8-1, 4-0 Big Ten). Terrapins coach Brenda Frese won her 494th game at Maryland, only trailing Chris Weller (499) for most wins in program history.

TENNESSEE 88, No. 13 ARKANSAS 73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 26 points apiece and Tennessee raced past Arkansas.

Davis had 10 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Vols open a 42-35 lead and Burrell had 10 in the third when they stretched the lead to 70-55.

Jordan Horston and Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 11 points apiece for Tennessee (7-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).

Chelsea Dungee scored 30 points for Arkansas (10-3, 1-2). Destiny Slocum added 17 points and Amber Ramirez 15.

No. 14 MISSISSIPPI STATE 68, FLORIDA 54

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jessika Carter had 25 points and 15 rebounds for her 16th career double-double as Mississippi State turned back Florida.

Rickea Jackson added 14 points for Mississippi State (7-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won eight straight in the series. Carter was 11-of-18 shooting while her teammates combined to go 17 of 45 (38%).

Lavender Briggs scored 23 points for the Gators (7-4, 0-3), who played their third straight top-15 opponent to open league play.

No. 15 MICHIGAN 64, NEBRASKA 62

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon matched her career best with 35 points, Akienreh Johnson added two clutch free throws and Michigan held off Nebraska.

Hillmon scored 18 points by halftime in something of a one-on-one duel with Nebraska’s top scorer,

Hillmon scored nine in the third quarter, 17 after halftime and pulled down a career-best 22 rebounds as Michigan turned the one-point gap into a nine-point lead going into the final period.

Hillmon’s career effort was just the second 30-20 game in Michigan women’s basketball history and first since 1979.

The Wolverines (8-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are off to the program’s best start .

Nebraska (5-4, 3-3) had won its last two.

No. 16 OHIO STATE 78, ILLINOIS 55

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Aaliyah Patty added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Ohio State won its first road game of the season.

Sheldon made a career-high four 3-pointers, and the Buckeyes (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) had a season-high 10 3-pointers on 25 attempts. Gabby Hutcherson scored 12 points.

Ohio State never trailed in the game, led by 15 at the half and pulled away in the third quarter with a 22-2 run that made it 60-32.

Kennedi Myles had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-4).

No. 19 INDIANA 85, PENN STATE 64

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points, Ali Patberg added 24, and Grace Berger recorded her second triple-double of the season to lead Indiana.

Indiana had its lead trimmed to 64-58 early in the fourth quarter before going on an 11-0 run — with seven points by Berger — to go ahead by double-figures for good. Penn State went scoreless for four-plus minutes during the run, and made only five field goals in the fourth quarter.

Berger had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to become the first Division I player with multiple triple-doubles this season — moving ahead of five others. She had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Indiana (6-3, 4-1 Big Ten) shot 50.7% from the field and had 24 assists on 35 field goals.

Johnasia Cash had season highs with 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead Penn State (3-5, 0-4).