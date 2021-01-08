Here are the Hurricanes’ new assistant GMs and director of hockey operations

The Carolina Hurricanes on Friday announced new assistant general managers and a new director of hockey operations.

Eric Tulsky, who’s been with the Canes for six seasons and was once a team vice president, has been promoted to assistant general manager. According to the Hurricanes, Tulsky will “assist in all hockey-related matters, manage the team’s pro scouting department, and oversee the team’s hockey information department.”

Darren Yorke, a former director of personnel for Carolina, has also been promoted to assistant general manager. He “will be involved in all player personnel decisions, oversee amateur scouting and player development, and will continue to be responsible for the team’s draft,” according to the Canes. He’s been with the Hurricanes for 11 seasons.

The Hurricanes named Aaron Schwartz its director of hockey operations. He will be responsible for “assisting in player contract negotiations, collective bargaining agreement/salary cap compliance, and other hockey-related matters.”

The Canes open their season Jan. 14 on the road against the Detroit Red Wings.