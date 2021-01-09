Rebraca lifts North Dakota past Oral Roberts 72-71

Filip Rebraca had 24 points as North Dakota narrowly beat Oral Roberts 72-71 on Friday night.

Seybian Sims made the second of two free throw attempts with three seconds left to give North Dakota the lead. Sims finished with 10 points.

Ethan Igbanugo had 11 points for North Dakota (3-9, 3-3 Summit League), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Mitchell Sueker added 10 points.

Kevin Obanor had 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-6, 2-1). Max Abmas added 18 points. RJ Glasper had 11 points.

