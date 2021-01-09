Sports

LeVert leads Brooklyn against Oklahoma City after 43-point outing

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Caris LeVert scored 43 points in the Nets' 115-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Brooklyn went 35-37 overall with a 20-16 record at home a season ago. The Nets averaged 24.5 assists per game on 40.4 made field goals last season.

Oklahoma City finished 27-19 in Western Conference games and 21-14 on the road a season ago. The Thunder averaged 21.7 assists per game on 40.0 made field goals last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: out (personal), Tyler Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols).

Thunder: Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

  Comments  

Sports

Clippers can’t contain Stephen Curry this time and fall to Warriors

Sports

Lakers hold off late Bulls rally for the win

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service