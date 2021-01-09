Indiana and Phoenix meet in cross-conference game

Phoenix Suns (6-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Pacers -3; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers host Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in a non-conference matchup.

Indiana went 45-28 overall with a 25-11 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 107.5 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Phoenix went 34-39 overall with a 17-17 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.4 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: out (left ankle), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle).

Suns: Jalen Smith: out (health and safety protocols).