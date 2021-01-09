Sports

Los Angeles plays Chicago for out-of-conference game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-4, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Los Angeles for a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall with a 27-9 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 109.9 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.

Chicago went 22-43 overall with an 8-23 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 109.9 points per game and shoot 47.9% from the field last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Chandler Hutchison: out (self isolating).

  Comments  

Sports

Clippers can’t contain Stephen Curry this time and fall to Warriors

Sports

Lakers hold off late Bulls rally for the win

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service