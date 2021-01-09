Brad Biggs: Bears continue to discuss standard they set on defense, but the performance of that unit is not what it once was

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have fallen back on the idea that “the standard is the standard,” a line coordinator Chuck Pagano has repeated when it comes to the defense. What exactly that is right now has become ambiguous in the second half of the season.

The play of the unit has deteriorated over the last two months, and I was wide of the mark when I wrote before the Week 15 encounter with the Minnesota Vikings that the Bears were going to have to lean on their defense if they wanted to make a late-season run. The Bears prevailed in what was essentially a playoff-elimination game, getting a couple stops in the red zone and on fourth down in a performance that was otherwise filled with red flags and concerning signs.

A handful of games that appeared to be aberrations, blips on the radar for one of the best units in the league, have changed the standard for the Bears, who finished the season 11th in total defense, 15th vs. the run, 12th vs. the pass, eighth on third down, fifth in the red zone and 13th in points.

Over the course of the season, the defense stacked up well against the rest of the league. While the Bears were tied for 25th in takeaways and 17th in sacks, Football Outsiders’ final ranked them eighth overall. But entering the playoffs, this is a different defense than the one that led the Bears to a 5-1 start back in October.

The Bears did a nice job against the New Orleans Saints in the first meeting, limiting New Orleans to 2-for-13 production on third down but quarterback Drew Brees was without his top two wide receivers in Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. The Saints will be close to full strength unless running back Alvin Kamara is not cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Bears are fully expecting to see him, for the record.

The Saints will be a huge task for a Bears defense that has surrendered 27 or more points in four of its last six games. Players have clinged to the idea this remains an elite unit, but it’s only looked upper bracket against the likes of the Jacksonville Jaguars or Houston Texans, who were without any of Deshaun Watson’s primary targets.

“I’ve seen ‘em do it before,” said Pagano, who set the tone at the start of the week by showing players 20 clips of mostly good plays from the first game.

There’s plenty to be said for the power of positivity, but there just isn’t a recent example of this defense taking over a game since Week 5, when the Bears beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19. At some point being overly optimistic fades into a delusion.

“In order to go down there and play well and beat this team, our game-wreckers, our five-stars have to play that way,” Pagano said. “Our four-stars, our three-stars, everybody has to play to their ability. Ya know?”

It makes sense but what four-star players on this defense have regularly taken over games? Outside of inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who is expected to miss Sunday’s game with a left elbow injury, what starters have been elite this season?

The defense isn’t what it was at the start of the season. It can be argued that it isn’t as good as it was last season and is a long way off from the level it played in 2018. It’s been a difficult year for NFL defenses. There is no such thing as home-field advantage as empty stadiums make it easier for offenses to operate at the line of scrimmage in what would normally be hostile environments. But that’s across the board and not inherent to just the Bears.

If you were going to pick the biggest surprise of the season for the Bears, it would either be the complete failure of quarterback Nick Foles or the slow decline of the defense. The Bears have made huge investments in the defense — the signing of outside linebacker Robert Quinn was the biggest expenditure on an outside player — and the team is no longer elite.

Fans want to point the finger at Pagano and it would be nice if the problem was that tidy and neat. It’s not. Players 30 years or older accounted for 37.5% of the snaps on defense — and that doesn’t include 29-year-old Khalil Mack, who will join that age bracket next season. The Bears have only three regular contributors on rookie contracts on defense, including Smith, defensive lineman Bilal Nichols and rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Units in decline can fall apart before you know what’s happened and defenses age faster than offenses because the NFL because is all about running, hitting and being violent at the point of attack. If you go back to 2012, the Bears were 10-6 but missed the playoffs despite being ranked fifth in total defense, eighth vs. the run and pass, sixth on third own, third in scoring and first in takeaways. The next year, the Bears were 30th in total defense, 32nd vs. the run and tied for 30th in scoring.

That was an aging defense that was coming apart and there were extenuating circumstances as Lovie Smith was fired and Mel Tucker came in with orders to run the old system, not his own. This unit isn’t quite as old and isn’t going to go off the cliff like the 2012 Bears defense, but it’s fair to wonder if this is a process in motion or whether expectations on defense should be adjusted in 2021.

The model the Bears created — winning with an elite defense and an improving offense — has produced a .500 record each of the past two seasons, and as concerning as some of the defensive issues are, quarterback remains the No. 1 issue facing the organization and there isn’t a close second. The fear here has to be that the championship window for this defense has closed.

For now, at least for this weekend, the Bears are dialed in only to the Saints and what it will take to spring the biggest upset on wild-card weekend. Pagano is right when he says the team’s best players have to perform. The media has said the same for weeks and waited for it to happen.

The standard must be re-evaluated in the offseason.

———

Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.