Los Angeles plays Houston, seeks 6th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (8-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-5, 13th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Lakers face Houston.

Houston finished 44-28 overall and went 24-12 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Rockets averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 45.9 in the paint, 18.9 off of turnovers and 14.6 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Lakers gave up 107.6 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

Houston and Los Angeles square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 120-102 on Jan. 10. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles to the victory with 27 points and three blocks.

INJURIES: Rockets: Brodric Thomas: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (back), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).

Lakers: Wesley Matthews: out (achilles), Jared Dudley: out (calf).